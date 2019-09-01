TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.87 N/A -8.48 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 44.89 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. In other hand, Cellectis S.A. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 648.66% and an $14 average price target. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 217.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectis S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 31.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.