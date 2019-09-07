TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TrovaGene Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 644.68% at a $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 175.37% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.