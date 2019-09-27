TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 270,114,339.66% -145.6% -109% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,119,718.31% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.