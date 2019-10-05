TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.35 125.56M -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 273,674,141.78% -145.6% -109% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,060,647,425.90% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 83%. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.