TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparison side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 485.77% at a $14 average target price. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 140.96% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that TrovaGene Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.6% and 38%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.