TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Contrasting side by side

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.