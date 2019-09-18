TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TrovaGene Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 94.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 65.4%. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.