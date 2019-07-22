TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.14 N/A -13.69 0.00 uniQure N.V. 56 305.63 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

The upside potential is 563.51% for TrovaGene Inc. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average price target is $81, while its potential upside is 11.92%. The results provided earlier shows that TrovaGene Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.