TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Contrasting side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.50 N/A -8.48 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 713.95% for TrovaGene Inc. with average price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.