TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparison side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.86 N/A -13.69 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.20 N/A 0.85 3.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 545.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.