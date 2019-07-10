TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.26 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TrovaGene Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TrovaGene Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 485.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.6% and 35.2%. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.