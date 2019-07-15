TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.26 N/A -13.69 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.02 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TrovaGene Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 560.38%. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 34.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.