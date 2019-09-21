TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TrovaGene Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.