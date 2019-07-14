TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -13.69 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TrovaGene Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has TrovaGene Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

TrovaGene Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$14 is TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 551.16%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 22.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.