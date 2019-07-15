TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -13.69 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

TrovaGene Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 551.16% for TrovaGene Inc. with average target price of $14. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 121.82%. Based on the results delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts opinion.

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

TrovaGene Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.