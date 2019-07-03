TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. has 7.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TrovaGene Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TrovaGene Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$14 is the consensus target price of TrovaGene Inc., with a potential upside of 476.13%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that TrovaGene Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TrovaGene Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while TrovaGene Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that TrovaGene Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

TrovaGene Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.