TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.14 N/A -13.69 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TrovaGene Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TrovaGene Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TrovaGene Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 563.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.