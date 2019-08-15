TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 16.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 885.92% at a $14 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.