TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.36 N/A -8.48 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TrovaGene Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

TrovaGene Inc. has a 488.24% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 235.21% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.