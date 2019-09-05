TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TrovaGene Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TrovaGene Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 644.68% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 8.2% respectively. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.