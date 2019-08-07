TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.26 N/A -8.48 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 723.53% for TrovaGene Inc. with average price target of $14. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 339.07%. Based on the data delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 17.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.