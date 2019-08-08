TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.26 N/A -8.48 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.26 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TrovaGene Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TrovaGene Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 723.53% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 average target price and a 31.30% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 95.5% respectively. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.