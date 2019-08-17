Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Lowered Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Its Position by $7.41 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58 million, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.81M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,900 are held by Axa. Parametric Port Lc holds 258,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 28,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 534,151 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 10.66M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 29,400 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 8,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.13% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 73,413 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,445 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.06% or 30,923 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). New Jersey-based Raging Management Limited Liability has invested 1.96% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 850,480 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources invested in 7,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 38,526 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Management LP holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 45,144 shares.