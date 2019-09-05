Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Stake Maintained by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 124,304 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 2.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.83M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox down 6% on Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Tronox Fell as Much as 35.5% Today and Sabotaged Its Peers – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FTC Requires Divestitures by Tronox (TROX) and Cristal, Suppliers of Widely Used White Pigment, Settling Litigation over Proposed Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox (TROX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.