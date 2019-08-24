Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut Position by $677,600; Weibo (WB) Market Valuation Declined While Dsm Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.10 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.46 million shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FTC Requires Divestitures by Tronox (TROX) and Cristal, Suppliers of Widely Used White Pigment, Settling Litigation over Proposed Merger – StreetInsider.com” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $608,667 activity. 4,812 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. QUINN JEFFRY N bought $100,320 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital LP holds 1.08% or 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 45,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares to 118,412 shares, valued at $210.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 151,578 shares. Citadel Lc reported 17,021 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Management Inc stated it has 40,724 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 144,798 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,412 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 26,100 shares. Tb Alternative Assets holds 6.62% or 567,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 8,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 260,415 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 307,570 shares. Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 691,874 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 167,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.11% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Weibo Shares Jumped 15% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crude Rises on Fed Rate Cut Expectations, U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “S&P 500 closes 1% higher for second straight session on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.