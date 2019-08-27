Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) and Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) compete against each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox Holdings plc 12 0.70 N/A 0.01 1228.89 Versum Materials Inc. 50 4.23 N/A 2.14 24.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tronox Holdings plc and Versum Materials Inc. Versum Materials Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tronox Holdings plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Tronox Holdings plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Versum Materials Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

Tronox Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Versum Materials Inc. are 5.3 and 4 respectively. Tronox Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Versum Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tronox Holdings plc and Versum Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox Holdings plc 1 1 4 2.67 Versum Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tronox Holdings plc has a consensus target price of $16.33, and a 133.95% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Versum Materials Inc. is $51, which is potential -1.68% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tronox Holdings plc looks more robust than Versum Materials Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc shares and 93.2% of Versum Materials Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Tronox Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Versum Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16% Versum Materials Inc. 0.02% 0.35% -0.35% 38.54% 37.04% 87.52%

For the past year Tronox Holdings plc has weaker performance than Versum Materials Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Versum Materials Inc. beats Tronox Holdings plc.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.