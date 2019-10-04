Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox Holdings plc 8 1.75 80.31M 0.01 1228.89 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 75 3.83 55.07M 0.47 168.03

In table 1 we can see Tronox Holdings plc and Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tronox Holdings plc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Tronox Holdings plc is presently more expensive than Ashland Global Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox Holdings plc 979,390,243.90% 0.4% 0.1% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 73,642,685.21% 2.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Tronox Holdings plc’s volatility measures that it’s 225.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tronox Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tronox Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tronox Holdings plc and Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox Holdings plc 0 1 1 2.50 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Tronox Holdings plc is $17.5, with potential upside of 136.17%. Meanwhile, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $84.67, while its potential upside is 12.65%. The results provided earlier shows that Tronox Holdings plc appears more favorable than Ashland Global Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Tronox Holdings plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.54% -0.48% 5.09% 3.75% -2.8% 12.01%

For the past year Tronox Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

Tronox Holdings plc beats on 9 of the 15 factors Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline segments. The company provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. The company offers these solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. It also provides performance materials that include composites, such as polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, molten maleic anhydride, and low-profile additives; and intermediates and solvents comprising 1,4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company markets its performance materials to manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boatbuilders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. In addition, it produces and distributes automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company offers lubricants and automotive chemicals under the Valvoline brand; lubricants for cars with higher mileage engines under the MaxLife brand; synthetic motor oil under the SynPower brand; and antifreeze products under the Zerex brand, as well as operates and franchises 1,068 Valvoline Instant Oil Change centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.