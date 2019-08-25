Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at Biqi International Holdings (BIQI) Lowered By 38.1%

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TROX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Tronox Holdings PLC’s current price of $7.03 translates into 0.64% yield. Tronox Holdings PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.46M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE

Biqi International Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:BIQI) had a decrease of 38.1% in short interest. BIQI’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.1% from 2,100 shares previously. The SI to Biqi International Holdings Corporation’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $0.6926 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tronox (TROX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – yahoo.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 132.29% above currents $7.03 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Buy” rating by Alembic on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Alembic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 267,606 shares.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It has a 334.76 P/E ratio. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $608,667 activity. Shares for $43,985 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. JONES GINGER M had bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000 on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent BIQI International Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:BIQI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Halts BIQI International Holdings Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BIQI International Holdings Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) Nasdaq:BIQI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Biqi International Holdings Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rules – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BIQI International Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:BIQI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ARRY, DY, QD and DQ among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Announces Change in Ticker Symbol – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

BIQI International Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of breeding, raising, and selling hogs in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.56 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Hog Farming and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. The Hog Farming segment offers black market hogs, black breeder hogs, and processed black pork products primarily to hog brokers, hog farmers, and slaughterhouses.