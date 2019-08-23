Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Pico Holdings (PICO) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 23 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 36 trimmed and sold equity positions in Pico Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.62 million shares, down from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TROX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Tronox Holdings PLC’s current price of $7.63 translates into 0.59% yield. Tronox Holdings PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 743,173 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $535,633 activity.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.13% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 121,529 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.6% invested in the company for 130,100 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.58% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 140,186 shares.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $199.46 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 33.97 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It has a 363.33 P/E ratio. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $608,667 activity. Shares for $30,392 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Thursday, August 15. 5,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $43,985 were bought by Hinman Wayne A. JONES GINGER M had bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000 on Wednesday, March 6. 9,615 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C. 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 45,144 shares. Corsair Ltd Partnership holds 267,606 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 114.02% above currents $7.63 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Thursday, April 11. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alembic given on Wednesday, February 27.

