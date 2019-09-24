Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reaches $8.73 After 3.00% Down Move; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shorts Increased By 11.68%

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 278,448 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDYThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.49 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $8.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TROX worth $44.67M less.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had an increase of 11.68% in short interest. ABCB’s SI was 2.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.68% from 2.49M shares previously. With 412,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s short sellers to cover ABCB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 309,197 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 13.38% above currents $39.69 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $4500 target.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity. The insider McCague Elizabeth A bought 800 shares worth $30,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Lord Abbett Ltd Company holds 34,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,065 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 51,615 are owned by Bb&T. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 125,682 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Castine Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 137,007 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 62,004 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 75,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 21,620 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.06% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 9,000 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.82 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $18’s average target is 106.19% above currents $8.73 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TROX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, March 25. SunTrust maintained the shares of TROX in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It currently has negative earnings. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.