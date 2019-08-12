Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reaches $8.36 After 8.00% Down Move; Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund (MHN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc (MHN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 14 sold and trimmed stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 358,379 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.49B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $7.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TROX worth $119.12M less.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 18,357 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $427.75 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.53 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. for 109,178 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.88 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 15,914 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,128 shares.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 398.33 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. Alembic maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,275 activity. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $43,985 were bought by Hinman Wayne A. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was bought by JONES GINGER M. Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4.

