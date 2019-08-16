Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reaches $7.53 After 6.00% Down Move; Castleark Management Has Lowered Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake

Castleark Management Llc decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 89.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc sold 17,240 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 2,040 shares with $259,000 value, down from 19,280 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $9.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 105,039 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 566,549 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACTThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.34B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $7.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TROX worth $80.40M less.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 358.33 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,275 activity. 9,615 shares valued at $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320 on Tuesday, June 4. 4,812 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. The insider Hinman Wayne A bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was made by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 118.19% above currents $7.53 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TROX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, April 11. Alembic maintained the shares of TROX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,880 shares. Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership holds 341,278 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Welch Prtn Limited Liability Company New York has 55,977 shares. 19,137 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 4,952 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 9,727 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd holds 1.05% or 129,997 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 13,750 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,787 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 1,059 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 32,459 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -9.69% below currents $160 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1.