Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reaches $7.31 After 9.00% Up Move; Virco MFG (VIRC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Virco MFG Corporation (VIRC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 funds increased or started new holdings, while 8 sold and reduced equity positions in Virco MFG Corporation. The funds in our database now hold: 4.85 million shares, down from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Virco MFG Corporation in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 219,588 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.25B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $7.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TROX worth $112.23M more.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It currently has negative earnings. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 267,606 were accumulated by Corsair Capital Management Lp. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 45,144 shares.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tronox Holdings plcâ€™s (NYSE:TROX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.82M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 123.39% above currents $7.31 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”. Alembic maintained the shares of TROX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $379,667 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Hinman Wayne A, worth $43,985 on Thursday, August 8. $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Carlson Timothy C. JONES GINGER M had bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000.

More notable recent Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Virco Mfg. Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VIRC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virco Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virco Mfg. Corporation Reports Third Quarter Revenue Grew 11.7% – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Furniture Stocks to Refurbish Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2015.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 1 shares traded. Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) has declined 3.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRC News: 27/04/2018 – Virco Reports Revenue Grew 9% in 2017 (FYE ’18); 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss $8.55M; 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss/Shr 56c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Virco Mfg Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIRC); 14/03/2018 Virco Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – ON MARCH 19, 2018, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EXTENDING MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR THREE YEARS UNTIL MARCH 19, 2023; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVING ADVANCE AMOUNT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Virco Mfg. Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Mill Road Capital Management Llc owns 234,317 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.05% invested in the company for 713,925 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 74,522 shares.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.78 million. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products.