Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reaches $11.62 After 5.00% Down Move; PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERM (PDMDF) Sellers Decreased By 41.54% Their Shorts

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 720,358 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX SEES $25M-$30M PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ASSET SALE; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSELThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.18B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $11.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TROX worth $108.90M less.

PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) had a decrease of 41.54% in short interest. PDMDF’s SI was 1.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 41.54% from 2.30M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13468 days are for PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:PDMDF)’s short sellers to cover PDMDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.246 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4. Hinman Wayne A also bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. On Tuesday, June 4 Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 4,812 shares. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was bought by JONES GINGER M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Lp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 45,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.87 million for 32.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, March 25.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 553.33 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

