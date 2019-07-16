Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Karyopharm Therapeutics Has 1.6 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 70.97% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. TROX’s profit would be $16.02 million giving it 32.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tronox Holdings plc’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 714,715 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 35 decreased and sold holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 49.11 million shares, up from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 20.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 563.81 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mgmt Lp invested 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 45,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025. 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. Carlson Timothy C had bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. Shares for $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. JONES GINGER M bought $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TROX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Alembic. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”.

Analysts await Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 58.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-1.09 actual EPS reported by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% EPS growth.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $511.26 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for 5.16 million shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owns 444,900 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 153,449 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.49% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.