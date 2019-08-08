Trns (TRNS) Stock Value Declined While Ack Asset Management Decreased Stake by $668.68 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Bamco Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.60 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 18,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 238,025 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.70 million, up from 219,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 98,722 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 344,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67B, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 56 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

