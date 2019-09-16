trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16 Yelp Inc. 35 2.90 N/A 0.67 52.08

Demonstrates trivago N.V. and Yelp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Yelp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than trivago N.V. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. trivago N.V.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Yelp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows trivago N.V. and Yelp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of trivago N.V. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Yelp Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than trivago N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for trivago N.V. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Yelp Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 12.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

trivago N.V. and Yelp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year trivago N.V. has -8.7% weaker performance while Yelp Inc. has 0.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Yelp Inc. beats trivago N.V.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.