trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

As Internet Information Providers companies, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16 IAC/InterActiveCorp 223 4.89 N/A 6.97 34.28

Table 1 demonstrates trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IAC/InterActiveCorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than trivago N.V. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. trivago N.V. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of trivago N.V. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. trivago N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IAC/InterActiveCorp is $298.22, which is potential 17.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of trivago N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.98% of trivago N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year trivago N.V. had bearish trend while IAC/InterActiveCorp had bullish trend.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 9 of the 11 factors trivago N.V.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.