trivago N.V. (TRVG) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Comparison side by side

Since trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16 TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights trivago N.V. and TuanChe Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides trivago N.V. and TuanChe Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of trivago N.V. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. TuanChe Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than trivago N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

trivago N.V. and TuanChe Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 1.9%. About 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year trivago N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than TuanChe Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors trivago N.V. beats TuanChe Limited.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.