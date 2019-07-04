trivago N.V. (TRVG) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. TRVG’s profit would be $3.52 million giving it 102.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, trivago N.V.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 108,368 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has declined 16.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 25/04/2018 – Trivago 1Q Rev EUR259.4M; 16/04/2018 – trivago Continues to Invest in Product Innovation, Partners with Silicon Valley Startup Accelerator Plug and Play; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Total Revenue Returning to Growth Trajectory in Second Half of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO 1Q REV. EU259.4M, EST. EU258.3M; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO BUYS

Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 funds increased or started new positions, while 84 sold and trimmed positions in Seaworld Entertainment Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 55.74 million shares, up from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Seaworld Entertainment Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 63 Increased: 38 New Position: 36.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 38.24 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 7.42% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 313,953 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 458,899 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.22% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It currently has negative earnings. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.