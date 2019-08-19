Triumph Group (TGI) Market Value Rose While Rock Point Advisors Has Cut by $1.74 Million Its Holding; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake as Shares Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 532,745 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56 million, down from 813,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 174,255 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Iowa-based Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 24,855 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cannell Peter B & accumulated 11,005 shares. Leavell Inv reported 54,288 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 253 are owned by Archford Strategies Lc. Drw Secs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,810 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 3,232 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 493,858 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 530,246 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 340,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

