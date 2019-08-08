Triumph Group (TGI) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Position by $566,219; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $459,000

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 6.19M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 27/05/2018 – Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Investa Office Fund at 13% Premium; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Triumph Group (TGI) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 29,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 24,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 54,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Triumph Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 145,330 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 90,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Co reported 18,210 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Paloma Prtn Management reported 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 39 were reported by Whittier Trust. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Lp holds 442,671 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 536,400 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 84,685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 2,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Limited Liability Corporation reported 126,180 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). New York-based Adirondack Research Management Inc has invested 2.17% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

