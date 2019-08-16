Triumph Group (TGI) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Its Position; As Banc Of California (BANC) Share Value Rose, Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 52,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.45M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 74,299 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 19,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 163,852 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 183,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 61,596 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares to 55,205 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 64,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 3% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Fmr Limited Com stated it has 18,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% or 386,166 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 17,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 38,107 shares. Sasco Cap Ct holds 0.04% or 24,020 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 32,113 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 70,196 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Numerixs Invest owns 4,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seidman Lawrence B invested 5.31% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Citigroup has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 19 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 28,958 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 85,770 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 28,289 shares. Ancora Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 37,434 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Smith Graham & Investment Ltd Partnership has 565,194 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 8,813 shares. 27,401 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. 319,605 are held by Pennsylvania. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,260 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares to 246,781 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67 million for 19.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

