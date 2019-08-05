Triumph Group New (TGI) Stock Rose While Mcclain Value Management Cut Position by $776,017; Borg Warner (BWA) Shares Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34 million, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.26M shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 370,536 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cadence Capital Management Limited Company reported 23,946 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 14.69M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 80,689 shares. 5,506 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 414 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 263,121 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 377,457 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,064 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 424,393 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0% or 1,367 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 217,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin holds 0% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 601,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 367 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 484,031 shares. The Missouri-based Towle And has invested 2.85% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 10,371 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 68,120 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 536,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

