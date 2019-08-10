Triumph Group New (TGI) Share Price Rose While Mcclain Value Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $776,017; Arosa Capital Management LP Position in Vivint Solar (VSLR) Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 235,270 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 19.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 5.52M shares traded or 418.68% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vivint Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSLR); 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q EPS $1.54; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.43; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Blackrock Inc owns 2.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Kayne Anderson Cap Lp invested in 0% or 51,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 2.96M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 75,311 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 59,547 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 51,797 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 13,459 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,043 shares in its portfolio. 241,010 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Northern Corp owns 477,069 shares. Hood River Capital Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 96,000 shares. Caxton Lp holds 0.01% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) or 14,808 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 32,590 shares.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 115,011 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 91,010 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 105,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 645,636 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 1,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 15,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Principal Group owns 400,740 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,210 shares. Lathrop Invest Management owns 163,852 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 45,775 shares. Victory Cap reported 1.07M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).