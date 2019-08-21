Triumph Group New (TGI) Market Value Rose While Mcclain Value Management Cut Its Holding; Schulhoff & Co Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Stake by $956,940

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 175,119 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI)

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Lp holds 70,766 shares. 84,102 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Com Na. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 1.88% or 46,786 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 4.75 million shares. Phocas Financial Corp reported 7,062 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,145 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications accumulated 2.77% or 47,232 shares. Acadian Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,156 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Capital Gru invested in 0.55% or 22,010 shares. Waddell Reed owns 900,406 shares. Blue Fincl stated it has 13,628 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Old West Invest Management Llc has 0.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grassi Mngmt invested 1.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “May 23, 2019 – Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Triumph Group, Ballard Power Systems, and At Home Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Triumph Group Nearly Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Optionally Piloted Helicopters By Lockheed – Live Trading News” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group further reshapes portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.