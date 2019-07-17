Triumph Group New (TGI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Decreased Its Stake by $776,017 as Market Valuation Declined; Scotia Capital Boosted Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding by $9.70 Million

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 129,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.49 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.73 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 547,526 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SAYS U.S. TAX CHANGE ‘VERY HELPFUL’ FOR BANK; 23/03/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 33 FROM EUR 28; 26/05/2018 – $100 oil by summer? RBC’s Helima Croft says it isn’t far fetched (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 25/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: 2nd Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADIAN, U.S. ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – PETRUS RESOURCES LTD PRQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.25 FROM C$1.75; 03/04/2018 – RBC POSITIVE ON METALS, BULKS AS GLOBAL GROWTH TO BOOST PRICES; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 230,320 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,392 shares to 1,725 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IOO) by 51,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.96M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 75,190 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 32,113 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 2,610 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 164,855 are held by Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Co. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 16,808 shares. 15,169 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 64,890 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 49,931 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Connable Office reported 11,740 shares. Numerixs Invest has 4,500 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

