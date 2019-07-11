Triumph Group New (TGI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Decreased Its Holding; Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Its Vf (VFC) Stake by $919,380; Stock Value Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 503,146 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 201,227 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt has 729,349 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 26,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 18,753 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Quantbot LP holds 0% or 2,356 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,301 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2,610 shares. Smith Graham Communications Advisors LP holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 442,671 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 20,000 shares. 24,020 were reported by Sasco Ct. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 13,214 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 61,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.64 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.8% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 0.14% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,615 shares. 12,404 were reported by Smith Salley & Associate. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 2,683 shares. Loudon Mgmt holds 5,624 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1,700 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 48,323 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 62,743 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 4,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas accumulated 0.28% or 40,510 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.07% or 69,662 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 52,914 shares. 543,254 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Stephens Ar reported 17,926 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.