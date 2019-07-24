Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Both Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 21 0.33 N/A -8.59 0.00 The Boeing Company 374 2.02 N/A 17.48 19.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Triumph Group Inc. and The Boeing Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 701% -14.6% The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Group Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Boeing Company has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Triumph Group Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival The Boeing Company is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Triumph Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Triumph Group Inc. and The Boeing Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Boeing Company 2 3 5 2.50

Triumph Group Inc. has a 26.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.5. Competitively The Boeing Company has a consensus price target of $431.38, with potential upside of 19.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Triumph Group Inc. seems more appealing than The Boeing Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triumph Group Inc. and The Boeing Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.6%. 0.8% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Boeing Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. -11.88% -5.36% -6.6% -1.69% -4.36% 87.13% The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Boeing Company

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The Boeing Company beats Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.