Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 20 0.37 N/A -8.59 0.00 Kaman Corporation 59 0.92 N/A 1.93 30.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Triumph Group Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 701% -14.6% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.72 and it happens to be 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kaman Corporation’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Triumph Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Kaman Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Kaman Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Triumph Group Inc. and Kaman Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Triumph Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 22.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Triumph Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Kaman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Kaman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. -11.88% -5.36% -6.6% -1.69% -4.36% 87.13% Kaman Corporation -3% -2.52% -2.7% 0.99% -15.22% 5.38%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kaman Corporation.

Summary

Kaman Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.